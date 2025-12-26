It seems like every schmuck with a keyboard makes predictions this time of year. Time for mine.

“The Fourth Turning” is a book by William Strauss and Neil Howe which posits that history has 80-100-year cycles or as they dubbed them - saecula. Each saecula has within it periods or turnings, each lasting between 15-25 years. According to the authors we are in the fourth turning of the current saecula. This turning which began in 2008 will end sometime over the next 8 years or so. During a fourth turning a society faces a series of crises like economic dislocation, war or revolution. Past U.S. fourth turnings saw the Revolution, Civil War, Great Depression and WWII. This issues in a period of reform paving the way for a new saecula to begin. Using this as a framework here are my predictions for what could be a wild year.

Keir Starmer Ousted After trying but failing to halt local council elections in May 2026 the Labour party is wiped out at the polls. The knives come out for Prime Minister Keir Starmer who is replaced by another commie called Ed Milliband. Labour eventually fractures and new elections are held which sweep Nigel Farage to power.

France Leaves the E.U. France has a fiscal crisis and the only way out and restore economic competitiveness is to leavee the E.U. and re-launch the Franc and promptly devalue it. To halt the flight of wealth this causes the French government introduces capital controls. Italy and Spain soon follow suit. What remains is a rump E.U. consisting of Germany, the Benelux nations and a few smaller countries who benefit from the largess of Brussels.

Escalating Political Violence in the U.S. U.S. celebrations for the 250th Anniversary of the Signing of the Declaration of Independence are marred by violence and inner city chaos. This leads to a massive crackdown on the NGO’s funding the violence with arrests made of George & Alex Soros, and others involved in fermenting an American style color revolution. This includes several members of the military and Congress. In response Left-wing and cartel backed assassins make several attempts on Republican leaders, law enforcement officers, Supreme Court justices and others they deem racist Nazi supporters of Trump. This includes more Republican social media influencers and Tucker Carlson who narrowly escapes a crazed gunman. Others target are not so lucky.

Walz and Newsom Arrested It is shown that Gov. Tim Walz was aware of the multi-billion-dollar fraud in Minnesota and that he and his election campaigns received money from the perpetrators. Gavin Newsom also is charged as already arrested political allies squeal on the Governor. The scandal uncovers billions in stolen funds meant for health services, the homeless and the train to nowhere.

Democratic Party Fractures Open civil war between the far left and a more moderate wing of the Democratic party breaks out after they are drubbed in the mid-term elections. Inflation falls led by oil, pharmaceuticals and healthcare as Trump wrings major price cuts from the latter two, and the affordability issues becomes a positive for Republicans. In addition, the chaos unleashed by the far-left repulses the majority of Americans and they turn to the law-and-order Trump. The result is that the Republicans pick up 3 Senate seats and 15 in the House.

Wall St. Chaos The old saying has it that you never fight the Fed runs into a deflating of the AI bubble, issues in the credit market and a over-leveraged banking system. A squeeze in silver drives prices to $150 an ounce and causes JP Morgan to collapse. The Fed rides to the rescue but this time top executives are arrested, and the bank is nationalized. Other institutions meet the same fate and are kept afloat by selling stakes to the government. In addition, the naked short selling scam is fully exposed, and a number of hedge funds and market makers blow up.

Stablecoins Come to the Fore Trump coerces the large tech companies to help with this bailout as Meta, Alphabet, Amazon and Apple in addition to Berkshire Hathaway are forced to buy or become large shareholders banks. In making the depositors in these failed institutions whole, those deposits above the FDIC insured limit of $250,000 are converted to stablecoins. As stablecoins are backed 1:1 for short-term treasuries, this creates billions of dollars of demand for short-term paper This is the first salvo in a war to end the Fed as it starts to return issuance of U.S. currency to the Treasury.

Latin American Turmoil The Venezuelan military ousts Maduro in a coup. The new government makes peace with Trump and returns assets taken from American oil company. The loss of support from Venezuela is the straw that breaks the communists back in Cuba. Marco Rubio takes control of the country as President. Trump orders drone strikes on cocaine labs in Colombia and fentanyl labs in Mexico. Cartels look to retaliate - see assassinations above.

Xi Falls The old Chinese saying says may you live in interesting times. This is certainly the case for the PRC in 2026 as it finds itself under pressure on a number of fronts. The world decides that like the U.S. it has had enough of massive trade deficits, so tariffs are raised by a number of countries. The domestic economy suffers as a deflationary spiral tightens its grip. Property prices continue to fall as unemployment skyrockets. As a distraction, a confrontation with the Pilipino Navy happens. This draws in their historic enemy Japan and a Chinese ship operating in Japanese waters is buzzed by Japanese F-15’s which it shoots down. The Japanese then sink the offending ship. A tense standoff follows and the world thinks WWIII is about to start. Trump manages to get both countries to back down. Having lost face, President Xi is deposed and after several months of political in-fighting a less bellicose Chinese leader emerges.

Peace in Ukraine Falling oil prices, diminished oil exports and an inability to make further military gains finally forces Russia to make peace. But Putin achieves the majority of his war aims as Russia keeps Crimea, most of the territory captured in the Donbas and a non-NATO Ukraine. Zelensky flees Ukraine and is given asylum in Qatar but dies shortly thereafter under mysterious circumstances.

The Mullahs in Iran Fall Peace in Ukraine and American oil firms back in Venezuela sends the price of black gold to the $40’s. As oil revenues fall the Iranian government speeds up the printing presses and inflation now running at 45% gives way to hyper-inflation. The impoverished people finally have enough and revolt and throw the clerics out. With Iran not providing funding anymore Hezbollah and Hamas fade away and peace in the Mid-East seems like it may finally be at hand.