Bamboo Lounge

Bamboo Lounge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Baughan's avatar
Mark Baughan
2d

I forgot to mention your excellent point about Hamilton not being from any of the colonies. Of 39 signatories to the Constitution, seven were not from the US - four from Ireland, one each from England and Scotland, then Hamilton from Nevis. But even that fails to tell the story, as Hamilton was essentially from Nowhere. He grew up a stranger on a foreign island with no knowledge of his family, etc. I think he was driven to build a powerful centralized government to finally achieve the security he had always missed. And unlike the Virginians and even NYers, he certainly had no sense of place or representation. The only reason I can imagine for this side of his life not being more widely discussed is because the left want to burnish his rep as the ideal founder - the Broadway show being a prime example (I never saw the show, but that’s my impression.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Stillwell888 and others
Mark Baughan's avatar
Mark Baughan
2d

Holy Father Christmas! You spiked the eggnog with this one. I love it. I might start even earlier than the federal bank, say the Whiskey Rebellion which was a multi-year populist revolt against Hamilton’s excise taxes on domestic trade. Or even earlier with Shays’ Rebellion, which ended up allowing the Bowdoin College namesake to buy up farms for cheap since the local farmers who had served in the Revolution now couldn’t pay their taxes. It’s enough to make one think Charles Beard wasn’t nuts. But… You knew it was coming.. Bryan was on the right side of silver money but he flip flopped on imperialism, ending up getting seduced by the banker crowd as his political career matured. Not so Morgan’s true adversary, Mark Twain. It was imperialism as much as Potter that sent America astray. But I am sure we agree that Hamilton would have laughed all the way to the (US) bank.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Stillwell888 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture