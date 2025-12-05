The Christmas season is kicking into full gear. Houses already bececked in lights and wreaths, and the stores are in full yuletide mode. The weather here in the Northeast already feels like winter and as the sun is not rising to nearly 7 A.M. and setting not long after 4 P.M. it’s easy to be tricked into thinking December 25th is only a few days away.

With this backdrop it was easy for me to be talked into watching what many consider the best Christmas movie - “It’s A Wonderful Life” again. Made in 1946, the plot revolves arounds the curmudgeonly misanthropic banker Henry F. Potter battling George Bailey, the defender of the forgotten man. Facing ruin Bailey wishes he was never born, but is given a vision of what Bedford Falls, the fictional setting of the movie, would be like had he never lived. Without Bailey, it’s a decadent town filled with bars, pool halls and other dens of iniquity.

These scenes in the alternative universe, in what is now called Pottersville, reflect that of Potter’s dam the consequences, untrammeled and uncaring capitalism. This is in stark contrast to Bailey who is the epitome of small-town gee-shucks populism. But this conflict that between the elites and common man is as old as America itself and harkens back to the founding of the country.

The two Founding Fathers who epitomize this conflict are Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton. Bailey is a spiritual heir of Jefferson, the principal author of the Declaration of Independence. Jeffersons’ creed that “All Men Are Created Equal” is one that Bailey would readily ascribe to and could have been the motto of the Bailey Savings & Loan the bank he owns. Bailey manages his bank very much for the ordinary person, the same ones that Jefferson wanted to form the backbone of the newly created Republic.

Potter, on the other hand, is pure Hamiltonian in nature as he represents the money interests and elites. Hamilton thought that this class, running industry, with the support of a centralized government and a national bank, should and would lead America to international greatness. The battle between the elites as portrayed by Potter and that of the common man by Bailey are shown starkly in this scene:

After the deaths of Jefferson and Hamilton their competing visions of America continued to cause friction in the new nation. It next came to the fore during the Presidency of Andrew Jackson and the fight over the renewal of the charter for the Second Bank of the United States. Jackson, the first President not born in one of the original 13 colonies, was vehemently opposed to the Hamiltonian strain in American politics and for him the Second Bank was the epitome of this. For Jackson, the bank was a tool for the Northeastern elites to exert control over the rest of the nation. Though not due for renewal until 1836, Senators Daniel Webster and Henry Clay thought they could use Jackson’s opposition to the bank against him in the upcoming 1832 Presidential election. They forced a vote on renewal which passed but in July of that year Jackson vetoed the renewal bill. Jackson went onto a landslide victory in the elections that November. Score one for the Bailey side.

Some say that the Civil War was as much about the agrarian South wanting to be left alone and not be dictated to by the Northern industrialists and bankers. But it is hard to have much sympathy for this view because of slavery. Though a slave holder, Jefferson on a number of times question the morality of slavery.

The next major battle of the Hamiltonian financiers and industrialist vs. the Jeffersonian farmers and small businessmen occurred during the Gilded Age caused by the Panic of 1893. This started in 1892 as investors, many British, realized that their funding of the massive buildout of the U.S. rail network and accompanying land speculation would never generate the economic returns they initially believed it would. This withdrawal of money forced U.S. banks to call in loans which could not be met. In February 1893 the first domino fell when the Philadelphia & Reading Railroad declared bankruptcy. By the end of the year over 500 banks and 1,500 businesses had failed. The financial collapse was exacerbated by an agricultural crisis caused by a global glut of wheat and cotton which caused widespread farm failures.

Out of this ruin, William Jennings Bryan arose to champion the unemployed workers and ruined farmers who blamed the Eastern bankers for their plight. Specifically, Bryan blamed the hard money policies of these bankers for the plight of the common man. Specifically, they kept the U.S. on the gold standard which exacerbated the deflationary trends. This was the basis for his “Cross of Gold” speech at the 1896 Democratic Presidential Convention which gained him the nomination. While there were a number of powerful bankers and industrialist opposed to Bryan, the one who drew the most ire of the firebrand was J.P. Morgan. To inject life back into the economy Bryan and his supporters wanted the U.S. to make silver part of the monetary base. Morgan was against this, and he and his allies spent millions to defeat Bryan. After losing the election Bryan said:

“The banks and the great corporations poured out money like water to defeat the menace of free silver… The campaign of 1896 was a contest between the banks on one side and the people on the other — and the banks won.”

In another words Potter beat Bailey.

The underlying conflict between the two schools of thought continued though the 20th century but it is hard to argue that Potter and the Hamiltonians didn’t ultimately win. But they did suffer setbacks especially during the Great Depression most notably with the enactment of the Glass - Steagall Act. Put in place after the runs and bank collapses of the era, the main feature of the bill was to separate investment and commercial banking. “It’s A Wonderful Life” has a great scene showing what a bank run must have been like:

But it’s difficult to describe FDR’s Presidency as Jeffersonian due to the vast expansion of Federal powers.

With a booming post-WWII economy, a global Pax Americana and an ascendent Wall St. the Hamiltonians left the Jeffersonians mostly by the wayside. There was some populist outrage which resulted in the elections of Carter & Reagan but neither one of them were real populists. The Hamiltonians steadily gained and the repeal of the Glass-Steagall Act in November 12, 1999, showed their power. The financial excesses let loose by this regulatory capitulation led, within a decade, to the biggest financial crisis since the Great Depression.

This coincided with the election of Obama as President, and many expected he would lead a meaningful government response to this calamity and hold Wall St executives responsible for the criminality involved. But when those involved were given bailouts, paid themselves phenomenal bonuses with few going to jail, the Jeffersonian/Bailey spirit came back to life. On the right was the Tea Party movement which protested the treatment of and give aways to Wall St. along with the growing role of government. This movement had a major impact on the 2010 mid-term elections when the Republicans recaptured the House. On the left, Occupy Wall Street (OWS) arose in 2011, protesting wealth inequality but it took a few years for its impact to be felt.

After a desultory four more years under Obama the country wanted change. The OWS crowd backed Bernie Sanders whose populist Presidential campaign was sabotaged by the Clinton machine. While the Tea Party had faded away its legacy helped to launch Trump. No need to rehash the first term of Trump nor the following Biden presidency but suffice to say the latter was pure Hamiltonian. Big government ran rampant while the financial tentacles of Wall St. grew bigger and stronger.

Again, the country has turned to Trump due to its disgust with the political system. Assessing Trump using the lens of Hamilton vs. Jefferson is difficult because he is both, and acts according to what advances his agenda. In the Jeffersonian mode he is an anti-elite populist who wants a reduced role for government. But he is Hamiltonian in tariff policy and an economic nationalist. Trump is actually closer to Jackson in his overall approach.

Eighty years after the release of “It’s A Wonderful Life” the feud between Potter and Bailey continues. But it is increasingly difficult for the Bailey/Jeffersonians. Jefferson is increasingly remembered as a slave-holding plantation owner while Hamilton was lionized on stage in the eponymous play. But it is an American trait to root for the little guy who stands up to the powers that be and that is Jeffersonian. This is why George Bailey has because some a favorite Christmas time character and eventually made James Stewart* a beloved actor. Interestingly enough, the film was a flop and the studio that made it, Liberty Films, soon filed for bankruptcy and was absorbed by the larger RKO Pictures. A very Potter ending for the company.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to one and all and try and be more Bailey and less Potter in the coming year.

*James Stewart flew 20 bombing missions over Germany during WWII. According to friends and family he returned a changed man and began drinking heavily. Though not a diagnosis at the time, this has the hallmarks of PTSD. He was cajoled him into playing the role of Bailey. Stewart said that in the movie when things go sour for Bailey and his face is a haunted look of despair, that reflected Stewart’s own state.

