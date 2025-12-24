On any clear night I look out my window and see the blinking red lights of what I’ve dubbed Sheldon City. It’s a forest of 55 installed windmills for the Revolution Wind project off the coast of Rhode Island. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, is the biggest proponent of this and other offshore wind projects. And the Trump Administration just put a stocking full of coal down his chimney.

On December 22nd, the Department of the Interior halted all offshore wind projects under construction in the U.S. This stoppage was brought about by the efforts of Rep. Chris Smith (R) of New Jersey, who in September petitioned Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to halt these projects. His argument is that offshore wind projects create a serious national security issue due to radar interference. The turbines on these projects are massive. Those on Revolution Wind have a rotor diameter of over 200 yards and together with the steel towers these are mounted on create massive radar clutter. This makes it difficult for military radar to identify targets like missiles, drones and enemy vessels so there are valid national security concerns for this pause. In additions the windmills cause problems for air traffic control and marine navigation. While there have been attempts to mitigate clutter, no suitable solution has been found.

The 90-day halt was as joint announcement by Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and Secretary of War Hegseth. During this pause these and other government agencies will meet with offshore wind developers to discuss if a solution can be found. The five projects directly impacted by this pause are:

Revolution Wind - Rhode Island Vineyard Wind - Off Nantucket Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) - Off Virginia Beach Sunrise Wind - East of Montauk Point Empire Wind - South of Long Island

Two of the projects are especially problematic for the U.S. military. CVOW is close to Norfolk which is the home of U.S. Navy Atlantic Fleet. Revolution Wind lies on the approach to the naval station at Newport and air base at Quonset. While Empire Wind does not directly impact any military bases it interferes with the radar of the 3 major New York area - Newark, LaGuardia and JFK.

If, as appears likely, a resolution to the clutter issue is not found these and other planned offshore wind projects in the U.S. just received the proverbial stake through the heart. This is indeed a wonderful Christmas present.

We hope all our readers have a Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday’s.

