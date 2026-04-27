Bamboo Lounge

Bamboo Lounge

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Tommy B's avatar
Tommy B
17h

Sorry, but your article is not correct. You are talking about two completely different certifications. MIA and MIA(IMP) are not the same thing.

MIA(IMP), which says 'Human Investigational Medicinal products' is for clinical trials; compassionate use and specials programs and is therefore investigational by it's very nature and will remain that way.

MIA is for commercial production. The last 4 versions of this certificate going back to 20/03/2023 (I believe the first issue of it, though I might be wrong) have ALL had the words 'Human Medicinal Products' on it and not Investigational.

Whatever Advent needed for MA is not found in the difference between the MIA(IMP) and the MIA. Prior to this 22/04/2026 update last week the company had both certificates in place already. I maintain that whatever has changed has changed under the hood.

Others who have posted this same error have now agreed with me.

https://investorshub.advfn.com/boards/read_msg.aspx?message_id=177543744

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