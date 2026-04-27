On April 22nd, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the U.K. equivalent of the FDA, released a Manufacturer’s Authorization for Advent Bioservices. Advent, for those not familiar with Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO), is its wholly owned contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) located in Cambridgeshire. Advent has state-of-the-art cell therapy manufacturing and cryostorage capability and is the hub of the company’s UK and European operations. It was already producing DCVax-L for the Specials Program (U.K. compassionate care) but in order to produce commercially it needed new authorization. Why is this important?

Per Grok:

The MHRA requires licensed GMP manufacturing capability as a key prerequisite for granting marketing authorization (MA) for a product like DCVax-L.

Why This Is Required

Under UK regulations (Human Medicines Regulations 2012), manufacturers must hold a Manufacturer’s Licence (MIA) issued by the MHRA to produce, assemble, or import medicines for commercial supply. This confirms compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.

The MHRA conducts GMP inspections of manufacturing sites (including facilities, processes, quality systems, staff, and validation) as part of the MA application review. A current GMP certificate or compliance evidence is typically needed, and failure to provide it can lead to refusal of the application.

For advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) like DCVax-L (a personalized autologous dendritic cell vaccine), this is especially critical due to the complex, patient-specific manufacturing process. Recent MHRA updates (e.g., on decentralized/point-of-care manufacture) provide flexibility but still require licensed, GMP-compliant sites or designated processes.

Prior to the April 22nd release, Advent was able to manufacturer DCVax-L for human “Investigational Biological Products”. The legal basis for this was Part 6 of The Medicines for Human Use (Clinical Trials) Regulations 2004 [SI 2004/1031]. Here is the link to that license:

Investigational License

The new Manufacturers Authorization says that Advent is now able to make “Biological Medicinal Products” with the legal basis being Regulation 17 of The Human Medicines Regulations 2012 (SI 2012/1916). Here is the link to that license:

Medical Product License

Aside from different legal basis’ for the licenses, there are other differences, but they center around the same change in language with the removal of the word “Investigational”:

From the prior authorization:

[ 1.1 ] Sterile Investigational Medicinal Products

From the new authorization:

[ 1.1 ] Sterile Products

And

[ 1.3 ] Biological investigational medicinal products

Becomes:

[ 1.3 ] Biological medicinal products

Granting of the Manufacturer’s Authorization is an important accomplishment for NWBO and Advent. While this does not mean that approval of the DCVax-L Marketing Authorization is a sure thing, it does mean that it won’t be denied for manufacturing reasons and a decision is one step closer.

The author is a shareholder of NWBO. I am not a financial adviser. This is not financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell NWBO stock and should not be interpreted as such. I have not received compensation of any type from the company or any related party for this article.

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