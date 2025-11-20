The English have some great phrases and “Knickers In A Twist” is one of them. For those of you unfamiliar, knickers are what Americans call underwear. As you can imaging twisted knickers aren’t very comfortable. But that is exactly what many Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO) shareholders find themselves with this morning. Last night the company announced that it would hold an Annual Shareholders Meeting (ASM) on December 29th at which a proposal to increase the amount of authorized outstanding shares from 1.7bn to 2.6bn will be voted on. Should shareholders knickers be in a twist? Let’s take a look.

The last time authorized share capital was increased was in December 2022 when it rose from 1.2bn to 1.7bn. At that time, that management likely thought that this would be enough to see them through to MHRA approval. What they probably expected would be a 12-18-month process is now approaching 24 months and still not complete. In addition, the market manipulation continues apace regardless of the lawsuit that is winding its way through the Southern District of New York. This result is the company has had to continue to fund itself at artificially depressed prices increasing issuance and for longer than expected.

Shareholders also seem to be overlooking the fact that on a fully diluted basis the company is well over its authorized share count already. Roughly speaking this is what it currently is:

Current Shares Outstanding = 1.5bn

Convertible Notes & Preferred Stock = 219mn

Options - management and others = 318mn

Warrants* = 93mn

Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding = 2.13bn

To meet current obligations the company needs to increase shares count by approximately 400mn. Given this in reality the company is looking for the ability to issue another 500mn shares or on a fully diluted basis another 25%. Why does the company need to do this?

Continue to fund itself - the company needs the ability to raise money to keep itself going while it awaits an MHRA decision. Ability to issue convertible notes - The company has relied heavily on convertible notes to fund itself. It is difficult to continue to do so if there is no ability for a buyer to actually convert their notes. Financial flexibility - If and when the MHRA grants approval which is hopefully followed by a share price increase, the company probably wants to raise capital to fund additional trials and other projects. Launch financing - Following the hoped for MHRA approval, the company will most likely need to raise money to roll out DCVax-L. Large investor - What if a large investor like a pharmaceutical company or a major institution wants to take a large stake in NWBO? NWBO needs to have the ability to sell shares. What are the alternatives? - The only one is really a reverse split and at this point who wants that? That would not benefit either the company or shareholders and would only benefit the shorts. Do the shorts want an increase in authorized shares? Instinctively one says yes as it increases float and potential dilution. But without the ability to sell more shares the company would likely find it difficult to fund operations. In addition, this would probably force them to do a reverse split which, at this point, would only benefit the shorts.

One further point is that management will also suffer from further dilution.

While an increase in the outstanding share authorization is not a great thing it is needed, and the alternatives are worse. While shareholders are understandably upset with the prospect of further dilution at the current time there are no other options. Shareholders who don’t vote in favor of increasing the share count are basically cutting off their nose to spite their face.

Given the above knickers need to get untwisted.

The author is a shareholder of Northwest Biotherapeutics. I have not received any compensation of any type from the company or any related party for this article.

This is not financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell Northwest Biotherapeutics and should not be interpreted as such. All views are my own. Please do not republish this on other social media without consent.

