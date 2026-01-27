Bamboo Lounge

Bamboo Lounge

Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
6h

This is a compelling story about the reality of firearm responsibility. The detail aobut Captain Moore's decision not to shoot the drunk driver really underscores how the mental burden of using lethal force extends far beyond the legal justification. I took a similar class in Michigan and teh instructor barely touched on the psychological aftermath of pulling a trigger. That "look" Captain Moore mentioned stays with you even hypothetically.

