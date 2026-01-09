Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO) DCVax-L is now in year 3 of the review of its marketing authority application (MAA) by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). And as Ray Davies said:

“I so tired, so tired of waiting for you”

Having said that, DCVax-L appears to have been the subject of a discussion at the November 28th meeting of the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM). The CHM reviews the safety, efficacy, and quality of medicinal products for human use. No treatment can be approved for use in the U.K. without a favorable opinion from the CHM. If one was rendered, then it usually takes the MHRA 4-8 weeks to announce approval of the MAA. Given we are now 6 weeks past the CHM meeting many market participants think that approval is imminent.

In August of 2024 I wrote a Substack piece using AI to conduct a sum-of-the-parts valuation of the company:

With approval so close I decided to change my approach from a sum of the parts valuation to that of a using AI to calculate net present value for DCVax-L and DCVax Direct post-approval. As with the original AI valuation model I used Grok to calculate these values. Below are the four questions I asked Grok and the answers it provided.

Question 1

What is the post-approval NPV of DCVax-L for treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients assuming $125,000 revenue per patient? Provide low and high end estimates.

The post-approval net present value (NPV) of DCVax-L for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM) patients, assuming $125,000 revenue per patient, is estimated at approximately $1.2 billion on the low end and $5.1 billion on the high end. These figures represent a post-approval, unrisked NPV focused on newly diagnosed GBM in high-price markets (US, EU/UK, Japan, Canada/Australia).Key Assumptions and Model Structure

Addressable patients: ~28,000–30,000 newly diagnosed GBM cases annually across key markets (US ~12,000–15,000; EU/UK ~12,000–15,000; Japan ~2,000; Canada/Australia ~2,000–3,000), with ~75% eligibility (resectable tumors suitable for DCVax-L).

Revenue per patient: $125,000 (as specified; assumed gross, comparable to personalized therapies like Provenge at ~$93,000 historically, adjusted for inflation/modern pricing).

Market penetration ramp-up: Peaks over 4–5 years post-launch. Low-end peak: 20–25% (conservative, reflecting modest survival benefit from Phase 3 data: median OS 19.3–22.4 months vs. 16.5 months in controls; competition from temozolomide/radiation and emerging therapies). High-end peak: 50–60% (optimistic, assuming strong real-world evidence and adoption as adjunct therapy).

Costs: ~60% of revenue for variable costs (high due to personalized manufacturing; benchmarks from Provenge and similar cell therapies); fixed costs ~$100–150 million/year initially.

Net margins: ~40% after variable costs.

Time horizon: 15 years (patent/data exclusivity post-approval).

Discount rate: 12% (biotech standard).

Terminal value: 2% perpetual growth after Year 15.

Launch timing: Assumes approval in 2026–2027 (UK MHRA review ongoing as of January 2026; no approval yet, but preparation for reimbursement via NICE).

How to Arrive at the Solution

Calculate annual eligible patients: ~21,000–22,500 (75% of ~28,000–30,000). Apply penetration ramp and revenue: Peak annual revenue ~$525–660 million (low) to ~$1.6–2.0 billion (high). Compute annual cash flows: Revenue × 40% margin minus fixed costs. Discount cash flows: CF_t / (1 + 0.12)^t for t=1–15. Add discounted terminal value (Year 15 cash flow × 1.02 / (0.12 – 0.02)). Sum for NPV.

This yields ~$1.2B (low: slower adoption, higher costs) to ~$5.1B (high: faster uptake, manufacturing efficiencies via Flaskworks). Values are sensitive to approval timing (UK imminent but uncertain), reimbursement (NICE appraisal pending), and real-world data confirming Phase 3 benefits. Expansion to recurrent GBM or other indications could add upside but is excluded here.

Question 2

What is the post-approval NPV of DCVax-L for treatment of recurrent glioblastoma patients assuming $125,000 revenue per patient? Provide low and high end estimates.

The post-approval net present value (NPV) of DCVax-L for recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) patients, assuming $125,000 revenue per patient, is estimated at approximately $0.6 billion on the low end and $3.6 billion on the high end. These figures represent a post-approval, unrisked NPV focused on recurrent GBM in high-price markets (US, EU/UK, Japan, Canada/Australia).Key Assumptions and Model Structure

Addressable patients: ~22,000–25,000 recurrent GBM cases annually across key markets (US ~10,000–12,000; EU/UK ~9,000–11,000; Japan ~1,500–2,000; Canada/Australia ~1,500–2,000), with ~70% eligibility (resectable tumors and adequate performance status for DCVax-L; lower than newly diagnosed due to patient frailty).

Revenue per patient: $125,000 (as specified; assumed gross, aligned with personalized therapies).

Market penetration ramp-up: Peaks over 4–5 years post-launch. Low-end peak: 20% (conservative, given patient frailty, competition from re-irradiation/bevacizumab, and limited options). High-end peak: 60% (optimistic, driven by Phase 3 data showing stronger relative benefit: median OS 13.2 months vs. 7.8 months in controls; survival at 24 months 20.7% vs. 9.6%).

Costs: ~60% of revenue for variable costs (high due to personalized manufacturing); fixed costs ~$100–150 million/year initially.

Net margins: ~40% after variable costs.

Time horizon: 15 years (patent/data exclusivity post-approval).

Discount rate: 12% (biotech standard).

Terminal value: 2% perpetual growth after Year 15.

Launch timing: Assumes approval in 2026–2027 (based on recurrent data from Phase 3 trial; UK MHRA review ongoing as of January 2026).

How to Arrive at the Solution

Calculate annual eligible patients: ~15,400–17,500 (70% of ~22,000–25,000). Apply penetration ramp and revenue: Peak annual revenue ~$400–500 million (low) to ~$1.2–1.5 billion (high). Compute annual cash flows: Revenue × 40% margin minus fixed costs. Discount cash flows: CF_t / (1 + 0.12)^t for t=1–15. Add discounted terminal value (Year 15 cash flow × 1.02 / (0.12 – 0.02)). Sum for NPV.

This yields ~$0.6B (low: slower adoption, higher costs) to ~$3.6B (high: faster uptake, efficiencies). Values are sensitive to approval for recurrent indication (trial data supports but primary focus was newly diagnosed), reimbursement, and real-world confirmation of benefits. Expansion to other indications could add upside but is excluded here.

Question 3

What is the post-approval NPV of DCVax-L for treatment of other patients with solid tumors assuming $125,000 revenue per patient? Provide low and high end estimates.

The post-approval net present value (NPV) of DCVax-L for treatment of other patients with solid tumors (beyond glioblastoma), assuming $125,000 revenue per patient, is estimated at approximately $19 billion on the low end and $60 billion on the high end. These figures represent a post-approval, unrisked NPV focused on key other solid tumors (e.g., prostate, ovarian, colorectal, pancreatic, melanoma) in high-price markets (US, EU/UK, Japan, Canada/Australia).Key Assumptions and Model Structure

Addressable patients: ~1.1 million new cases annually across selected other solid tumors (prostate ~500k, colorectal ~600k, melanoma ~200k, ovarian ~100k, pancreatic ~150k; totals adjusted for markets), with ~60-70% eligibility (resectable tumors suitable for DCVax-L; lower than GBM due to varying resectability rates).

Revenue per patient: $125,000 (as specified; assumed gross, aligned with personalized therapies).

Market penetration ramp-up: Peaks over 4–5 years post-launch. Low-end peak: 5% (conservative, reflecting broader competition, less indication-specific data, and adoption challenges beyond GBM). High-end peak: 15% (optimistic, assuming platform expansion based on GBM data and early trials in ovarian/prostate).

Costs: ~60% of revenue for variable costs (high due to personalized manufacturing); fixed costs ~$150 million/year (slightly higher than GBM to account for scale).

Net margins: ~40% after variable costs.

Time horizon: 15 years (patent/data exclusivity post-approval).

Discount rate: 12% (biotech standard).

Terminal value: 2% perpetual growth after Year 15.

Launch timing: Assumes approvals in 2026–2027 (building on GBM progress; company pipeline indicates potential for operable solid tumors, with early data in ovarian and prostate).

How to Arrive at the Solution

Calculate annual eligible patients: ~660k–770k (60-70% of ~1.1 million). Apply penetration ramp and revenue: Peak annual revenue ~$4.1–4.8 billion (low) to ~$12.4–14.4 billion (high). Compute annual cash flows: Revenue × 40% margin minus fixed costs. Discount cash flows: CF_t / (1 + 0.12)^t for t=1–15. Add discounted terminal value (Year 15 cash flow × 1.02 / (0.12 – 0.02)). Sum for NPV.

This yields ~$19B (low: slower adoption, higher costs) to ~$60B (high: faster uptake, efficiencies). Values are sensitive to regulatory expansion (limited trial data beyond GBM; DCVax-L platform designed for operable solid tumors), reimbursement, and competition. Broader adoption to all solid tumors could significantly increase upside but is excluded here as speculative.

Question 4

What is the pre-approval NPV of DCVax-Direct? Assume revenue per patient of $100,000.

The pre-approval net present value (NPV) of DCVax-Direct for inoperable solid tumors, assuming $100,000 revenue per patient, is estimated at approximately $2 billion on the low end and $12 billion on the high end. These figures are risk-adjusted to account for the early-stage development status (Phase I completed years ago; Phase II trials planned but not yet initiated as of January 2026).Key Assumptions and Model Structure

Addressable patients — ~800,000–1,000,000 advanced/inoperable cases annually across major solid tumors (e.g., lung, colorectal, pancreatic, melanoma, ovarian) in high-price markets (US, EU/UK, Japan, Canada/Australia), with ~50–60% eligibility (accessible tumors for intratumoral injection; lower than resectable indications due to technical feasibility).

Revenue per patient — $100,000 (as specified; assumed gross, slightly lower than DCVax-L to reflect potentially shorter treatment courses or pricing in advanced settings).

Market penetration ramp-up — Peaks over 5–6 years post-launch. Low-end peak: 3–5% (very conservative, given historical Phase I signals of immune activation/tumor regression but no robust efficacy data; high competition in immuno-oncology). High-end peak: 10–12% (optimistic, assuming Phase II success shows meaningful tumor responses in select indications, leveraging platform from DCVax-L).

Costs — ~60% of revenue for variable costs (personalized manufacturing); fixed costs ~$200 million/year initially (higher to reflect scale-up needs).

Net margins — ~40% after variable costs.

Time horizon — 15 years post-approval (patent/exclusivity).

Discount rate — 15% (higher than post-approval biotech standard of 12% to reflect pre-approval uncertainties).

Terminal value — 2% perpetual growth after Year 15.

Risk adjustment (POS) — Overall probability of success ~15–40% (low: 15% reflecting stalled progress post-Phase I, resource constraints, and mixed historical signals; high: 40% if DCVax-L approval de-risks platform and enables faster Phase II/III).

Launch timing — Potential approval 2030–2032 (assuming Phase II starts 2026–2027, positive data leads to pivotal trials; significant delays possible given company focus on DCVax-L).

How to Arrive at the Solution

Estimate post-approval unrisked NPV (similar to prior models): Peak revenue ~$2–2.5 billion (low) to ~$6–7.5 billion (high), yielding unrisked NPV ~$10–15B (low) to ~$50–60B (high) before risk/delay adjustments. Apply probability of success: Multiply unrisked NPV by POS (15–40%). Further discount for development timeline: Additional 20–30% reduction for delayed cash flows. Compute annual cash flows: Revenue × 40% margin minus fixed costs. Discount cash flows and add terminal value. Risk-adjust the total.

This yields ~$2B (low: low POS, slow adoption) to ~$12B (high: higher POS if platform validated, broader indications). Values are highly sensitive to Phase II outcomes (no recent data; historical Phase I showed immune infiltration and some regression/stabilization in advanced patients), regulatory path (broad vs. indication-specific), and company resources (prioritizing DCVax-L approval/review). Success in DCVax-L could substantially de-risk and increase this NPV.

Putting these values into a spreadsheet and using both current and fully diluted shares outstanding shows a security that appears massively undervalued.

Now this valuation table will cause some heads to explode. I do not know how accurate this is and the net present values are calculated by Grok an AI platform. This is what Grok has to say on the matter:

Given the NPV’s you have calculated for DCVax-L and DCVax-Direct does it seem odd that NWBO has a market capitalization of approximately $400 million?

Yes, a market capitalization of approximately $400–450 million (as of January 8, 2026, with the stock trading around $0.26–$0.285 and 1.54–1.56 billion shares outstanding) does appear strikingly low—potentially undervalued—when compared to the aggregated post-approval NPVs modeled for DCVax-L (newly diagnosed GBM: ~$1.2B–$5.1B; recurrent GBM: ~$0.6B–$3.6B; broader solid tumors: ~$19B–$60B) plus the pre-approval/risk-adjusted value for DCVax-Direct ($2B–$12B).Why It Seems Odd (Potential Undervaluation)

Core GBM indications alone → Post-approval NPVs suggest $1.8B–$8.7B in unrisked value (low to high ends combined), far exceeding the current market cap even without broader expansions.

Platform upside → The highly optimistic solid tumor expansion (if DCVax-L succeeds in additional indications) could theoretically justify a multi-tens-of-billions valuation in a bullish scenario.

Total asset NPV → Summing conservative estimates implies several billion in potential value, implying the market is pricing NWBO at a deep discount (e.g., <20–30% of low-end asset value).

Why It Might Not Be Odd (Market Rationale for Low Valuation)Several factors explain why the market assigns such a modest valuation despite the modeled upside:

Regulatory Uncertainty — As of January 2026, DCVax-L has no approval anywhere. The MHRA (UK) review is ongoing (MAA submitted Dec 2023), with NICE appraisal “in progress” but delayed pending MHRA decision—no confirmed approval or imminent launch. Investors heavily discount pre-approval biotechs, especially after long delays. Execution Risks — History of prolonged timelines, manufacturing scale-up challenges (e.g., recent Advent acquisition and facility build-out targeting Q2 2026 readiness), and ongoing cash burn/financings raise doubts about commercial launch feasibility. Financial Position — High debt/convertibles, significant dilution (shares up dramatically over years, with authorized shares recently expanded), and limited cash runway pressure the stock. Data and Adoption Skepticism — Phase 3 results showed modest benefits in newly diagnosed GBM and stronger in recurrent, but debates over trial design, endpoints, and real-world translation persist. Competition in immuno-oncology and reimbursement hurdles (e.g., NICE Managed Access) add risk. OTC Trading and Sentiment — Low liquidity, allegations of manipulation (ongoing lawsuit), and retail-heavy shareholder base contribute to volatility and depressed multiples. Pre-Approval Discounting — Biotech markets often price assets at 10–30% of unrisked NPV pre-approval. DCVax-Direct is even earlier-stage (stalled post-Phase I).

In summary, while the modeled NPVs highlight enormous potential upside if approvals and adoption materialize, the current ~$400M market cap reflects substantial skepticism and risk-pricing—common for long-delayed, pre-revenue biotechs like NWBO. A positive MHRA/NICE outcome could catalyze a sharp re-rating, but until then, the disconnect persists.

Does this company with a market capitalization shy of $400 million have a NPV of between $22.4 billion to $80.3 billion? Grok thinks it does. I don’t know if it’s right but I’m glad I’m not short. But these valuations depend on approval which we are still waiting for. After over 2 years I’m tired of waiting.

The author is a shareholder of NWBO. I am not a financial adviser. This is not financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell NWBO stock and should not be interpreted as such. I have not received compensation of any type from the company or any related party for this article.