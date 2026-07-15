While not necessarily visible from recent price movements, it is our contention that a double whammy of news has increased pressure on market makers and those holding short positions in Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO). The first item was a recent presentation by Dr. Marnix Bosch at the British Neuro Oncology Society meeting on July 3rd. The second whammy was a ruling on July 10th by Judge Gary Stein of the Southern District of New York in the case of Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. v. Canaccord Genuity LLC et al. Let’s take a look at these events and see why the NWBO market makers and shorts are now increasingly on borrowed time.

How Much Longer Can the Market Makers and Shorts Hold On?

Dr. Bosch’s presentation was a new analysis of the data from the landmark DCVax-L trial. The original trial results, released in May 2022, were criticized because they were done using an external control arm using a patient matching-adjusted indirect comparison (MAIC). At that time, the MAIC data had to be utilized because individual patient data from other trials was not available. Last year, data from three randomized control newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforma (nGBM) trials became available and a patient score matching (PSM) analysis was undertaken. This new analysis showed that the original analysis of the data (as presented in JAMA Oncology in November 2022) likely materially understated the survival benefit of DCVax-L. Median overall survival (mOS), as first reported using MAIC, showed a treatment advantage of 2.8 months when compared to standard of care but when applying Propensity Score Matching (PSM), the mOS increased to between 3.4 to 6.3 months (21.4% to a whopping 125.0% respectively). Further details on the methodology and results can be found in the presentation linked below:

Link to Dr. Bosch's Presentation

This new, and stunningly good data creates a number of problems for the shorts:

It substantially increases the likelihood of full MHRA approval (versus conditional). A NICE reimbursement would either be announced concurrently or would hopefully soon follow. It removes the last real line of attack that the external control arm was assembled under a MAIC and not with patient level data on the DCVax-L trial. Brain cancer charities, politicians and other stakeholders who may have been hesitant to get behind DCVax-L now have unequivocal evidence of it’s clinical efficacy and solid statistical significance. This increases the likelihood of an MHRA approval. This additional PSM evidence makes the DCVax-L approval path easier in other countries. It increases the appeal of NWBO as a takeover candidate. The DCVax technology is a platform for the treatment of all solid tumor cancers and possibly a number of auto-immune diseases. The BNOS presentation also includes a slide about the effectiveness of DCVax-L in combination with other therapies. Interestingly he singles out the failure of check-point inhibitors (CPI) when used alone in treating GBM. As shown in the image below (top line) when a CPI is combined with DCVax-L they become extremely effective. This is yet another reason for a company like Merck, Bristol Myers or Roche to bid for or partner with NWBO.

The BNOS presentation will likely prove to be a watershed event in the history of NWBO.

The recent legal developments have been just as meaningful. Judge Stein ruled that the six remaining market makers in the lawsuit must provide NWBO with the algorithms used to trade NWBO. After the settlement by Canaccord Genuity, the remaining defendants are Citadel Securities, Virtu America, GTS Securities, Lime Trading, Instinet and G1 Execution Services. Per Grok this is what the ruling entails and what the market makers need to produce:

Scope of Judge Stein’s Ruling from public reporting on the order:

Defendants must produce algorithms related to their trading in NWBO stock. This covers the period from December 5, 2017 – August 1, 2022.

The court rejected the argument that algorithms do not need to be produced because they “were not unique to NWBO securities but operated uniformly across all OTC Link securities.”

Key language: “If the algorithms were used to conduct the trading in NWBO stock at issue, then evidence about them is plainly relevant and proportional to this case.”

“Evidence about them” is broad in discovery. In securities manipulation/spoofing cases like this, it typically encompasses:

How they were deployed — This includes when and how the algorithms were applied to NWBO (e.g., parameters, configurations, trading logs, order placement logic specific to NWBO, cancellation patterns, etc.).

How they were created/developed — Partially yes, to the extent it is relevant to understanding their function in the alleged spoofing. This could include high-level descriptions of methodology, design documents, training data (if applicable), version history, or developer notes — but not necessarily full source code or unrelated internal development processes.

Courts balance relevance and proportionality (FRCP 26). Full proprietary source code is often protected by strong “attorneys’ eyes only” provisions or limited to experts, but explanations of logic, inputs/outputs, and deployment in the context of NWBO trading are commonly compelled in these cases.

This ruling also creates a number of problems for the market makers and shorts:

The algorithms will most likely show evidence of spoofing and/or other illicit market practices. If so, NWBO would most likely turn this evidence over to law enforcement agencies. Judge Stein (or another judge), while not required to, would probably also do the same. To avoid this, the market makers will likely move to settle the case. But this move in and of itself creates problems. An infusion of cash would push the stock higher undermining their short positions… in other words, short squeeze here we come. This creates a classic prisoners dilemma. It is our belief that the market makers have created hundreds of millions of counterfeit shares in NWBO in order to manipulate the price. If you’re a market maker with this exposure a settlement undermines your position. But if you don’t settle while another market maker does the price of NWBO stock will likely rise making your short position even worse costing you millions. Should the market maker cover prior to making a settlement and do so before your co-defendants? If a big pharma makes a bid for the company, the lawsuit doesn’t end and in fact their situation becomes even worse as the price will be multiples of where it trades now.

In court filings over the last few days, the market makers are fighting the order to turn over the algorithms highlighting the importance of them to NWBO’s case. An appeal of Judge Stein’s ruling can and will likely be made. If so, Judge Gregory Woods would probably would probably be the one to review the order that the Market Makers produce the algorithms, which he can modify or set aside if it is clearly erroneous or contrary to law. But this is unlikely given it is difficult to see how Judge Stein’s ruling is either of these.

Buy Me A Coffee

Toots Hibbert, better known as the leader of the reggae band Toots and the Maytalls, wrote a classic song about increasing pressure called “Pressure Drop” the lyrics of which include the following lines:

I say a pressure drop, oh pressure

Oh yeah pressure drop, a drop on you

I say when it drops, oh you gonna feel it

Know that you were doing wrong

I say when it drops, oh you gonna feel it

Know that you were doing wrong

It’s evident that the pressure is dropping on the shorts and market makers from posts on social media. The usual suspects have ramped up the FUD using Stat News, Seeking Alpha, iHub and X. Their attacks are even more desperate and less grounded in reality. Watching the pressure drop on the market makers and shorts is a delight. Which one is going to blink and be the next to settle?

While you ponder that question listen to the best version of “Pressure Drop” by The Clash:

The author is a shareholder of NWBO. I am not a financial adviser. This is not financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell NWBO stock and should not be interpreted as such. I have not received compensation of any type from the company or any related party for this article.

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