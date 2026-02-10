Some have long speculated that the Jeffrey Epstein scandal was much more then about sex and was also about financial fraud and arms trafficking. The Department of Justice just released over three million new pages from its Epstein files which prove this to be the case. This video by Mike Benz delves into the ties between Epstein, Bear Stearns, the CIA, Mossad, Saudi and British arms dealers, the Mujahadeen and BCCI revealed in these files.

According to Benz, during his employment with Bear Stearns, Epstein learned how to launder money thru fraudulent stock trading to fund illicit weapons transactions.

A section of the files contains his 2014 statements from T.D. Ameritrade showing that he had a number of holdings on OTCM microcap companies. Just the sort that it is alleged are regularly used to launder money.

Epstein involvement in money laundering through trading also comes up in a number of emails written by a self-styled whistleblower named Chris J. Dilorio. A search of the internet and AI does not yield much information about him. In the released files he says that he was a trader and had a front row seat to market abuse. He wrote the emails between April 2020 - March 2021 and focus on alleged criminal behavior on the OTC Markets (OTCM).

The OTCM is a decentralized trading platform for small and mid-sized companies. As the chart below shows trading volume on the OTCM has grown substantially over the last several years:

Stocks listed on the OTCM trade through a network of broker-dealers and not on a centralized exchange. This, Dilorio contends, allows for systematic market abuse, primarily naked short selling which is used launder money.

Per various emails Dilorio alleges:

The SEC not only knows about but actually facilitates fraud. Ken Griffin lied to Congress during testimony about the Gamestop fiasco. Naked shorting (counterfeiting of shares) is rampant. The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) created the Obligations Warehouse (OW) to enable firms to circumvent the closeout regulations of Reg SHO. Reg SHO allows market makers to naked short stocks in the interest of facilitating orderly markets but they must be covered within 5 days. Throught the use of the OW this is not done and unsettled trades are warehoused there. NITE, now part of Virtu Financial, core business is abusive naked short selling.

Here are some excerpts from Dilorio’s emails which illustrated these claims:

3/12/21

“Not only has absolutely nothing changed since I began my research in 2011, but the level of this SEC facilitated fraud on the public has hit TRULY historic proportions.”

“Maybe because Griffin made the KNOWINGLY false statement that "the SEC eliminated illegal naked shorting (no locate/borrow) long ago" in his House questioning.”

2/28/21

“WHAT IS THE #1 Cardinal Rule for NITE/VIRT,CDEL etc OTCM PINK SHEET MONEY LAUNDERING MARKET MAKERS: Joey Bag 0 Doughnuts? Under NO circumstances do you EVER EVER EVER cover a naked short position. You print/sell, print/sell, print/sell until demand is satisfied.”

“Defending a naked short position is simple and it isn't done in the options market. JUST PRINT MORE/SELL MORE.”

2/19/21

Griffin yesterday: the SEC eliminated illegal naked shorting with Reg Sho:KNOWINGLY LIED SEC fails data is DTCC/NSCC ONLY Obligation Warehouse: Ex CLEARING Created by the grossly corrupt SEC so criminals like NITE/CDEL can circumvent close out REQUIREMENTS of 204. SEC knows EXACTLY level of naked short fails in OW/Ex Clear. They don't disclose. Intentionally misleading the public there is no illegal naked shorting.

6/30/20

The SEC has facilitated NITE intentionally misleading the public as to the true nature of its business. The SEC still facilitates this massive fraud on the public while it intentionally misleads the public there is no naked shorting because the SEC authorized the DTCC to create the illegal, shadow clear mechanism Obligation Warehouse (OW) so NITE's criminal activity can continue and it can circumvent close out REQUIREMENTS of Rule 204 of Reg SHO.

6/23/20

The core business at NITE is and always has been: abusive naked shorting OTCM shells to facilitate money laundering.

The SEC authorized the DTCC to create a shadow clear, non guaranteed, ILLEGAL (clearly contrary to 34' Act "prompt and accurate settlement) Obligation Warehouse so criminals like NITE et al can circumvent close out REQUIREMENS of Rule 204.

How does any of this relate to NWBO? In several ways starting with the fact that NWBO trades on the OTCM. The claims that Dilorio make about the ease and scale at which stocks on this market are manipulated are all too evident for NWBO. The starkest example is from May 10, 2022, when the company announced positive results from its Phase 3 trial of DCVax-L. One would think that positive results from a 15 year long study that showed that the treatment was safe, effective and the first advance in treating GBM, a deadly brain cancer, would be welcomed by the market. Instead, the stock was viciously attacked and at one point fell by over 80%! The spoofing and price manipulation of that day provide the smoking gun in the case of Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. v. Canaccord Genuity LLC, et al. lawsuit currently in the discovery phase in the Southern District of New York (SDNY). Amongst the defendants in the case are Citadel and Virtu, two firms which feature prominently in the Dilorio emails. The court has found that NWBO has sufficiently pled manipulative intent and scienter for the spoofing and rejected motions to dismiss the case. The Defendants are dragging their collective heels in provided information requested by NWBO.

One would think that with the SDNY finding merit in NWBO’s claim of manipulation that the SEC would take an interest in the case. But, to the best of my knowledge, there has been none which makes Dilorio’s claim that the SEC is complicit in the fraud all the more plausible.

Secondly, I have always believed that there is a substantial naked short position in NWBO. One reason is the constant attacks on the company on iHub by the likes of Exwannabe and other bashers. Exwannabe is a poster who claims to have no position in the stock and is only trying to warn unsuspecting investors. At latest count, he has made over 20,000 posts about NWBO, the vast majority of them negative. It is likely that he and others are being paid to write negative pieces on iHub. If so, then the unanswered question is by whom? Hopefully, the lawsuit sheds light on this.

As a long-time investor, I always wondered how, if a market maker executed a naked short trade, the trade settled. As per the email above dated 2/19/21, Dilorio claims that they never do and that DTCC through its subsidiary the National Securities Clearing Corporation (NSCC) hides failed trades which runs the OW. The DTCC is partially owned by both Citadel and Virtu with David Inggs, Senior Advisor at Citadel, currently a member of the Board. Dilorio says naked shorts are hidden at the OW which is meant to be a platform to facilitate trade settlement. Instead, as Dilorio claims, it is used to hide naked shorts with the full knowledge of the SEC. There is a fellow investor who believes that a few billion shares of NWBO are naked short. I was skeptical of his claims but learning how counterfeit shares are hidden, I believe that he may be right.

Lastly, turning to the email of 2/28/21 which talks about how market makers never cover naked shorts as they just print more and sell more. This was on display during the GME short squeeze but when the market makers lost control of the stock they forced Robin Hood and other brokers to turn off the buy button. As NWBO will likely soon announce that DCVax-L has been approved by the MHRA, the U.K. drug regulator, which could trigger a short squeeze one wonders if the market makers will resort to such tactics with NWBO.

The above highlights the need for NWBO management to get the stock off the OTCM market as soon as feasibly possible. While a move to a full NASDAQ listing or to another exchange would be welcomed by investors, it really needs to be accompanied by a change in CUSIP number. A CUSIP is a 9-digit numbers unique to every financial security in the U.S. and Canada. If NWBO uplists to another exchange the CUSIP remains the same and the market makers would never have to cover their naked shorts and would continue their market manipulation. Therefore, if NWBO management really wanted get the stock price to reflect the true underlying value of the company it must take steps like a merger to change the CUSIP. Hopefully, management is studying this.

The Epstein files contain many shocking things, but the revelations about the scale of the criminality in the U.S. securities markets are stunning. With a captured SEC and control of the trading system these criminals continue to operate with impunity. The counterfeiting of shares, money laundering, market abuse, and fraud have a real impact on companies. In the case of NWBO, people have been literally killed because the likes of Jeffrey Epstein have tried to crush a company with a lifesaving cancer treatment. Will justice ever be meted out?

The author is a shareholder of NWBO. I am not a financial adviser. This is not financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell NWBO stock and should not be interpreted as such. I have not received compensation of any type from the company or any related party for this article.