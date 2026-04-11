On June 26, 2025 we published this piece:

If you didn’t read it then please do as it gives an overview of energy facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast and argues that this made it the most import coast in the U.S. Given events in the Middle East, has now made this the premier global energy hub and the most important coast in the world. A few updates on the some of the projects mentioned in that article:

Five of the seven trains at Cheniere’s new Corpus Chrisit facility are now up and running and are producing 7-7.5 million tons per annum (mtpa). This is the equivalent of about 60 million barrels of oil a year. The last two trains are slated for completion at the end of 2026 raising capacity to 10 mtpa. In February, Cheniere filed expansion plans to add a whopping 24 mtpa to this facility.

The Seadrift nuclear facility is moving along with a permit have been submitted to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in March. Fluor has been contracted to work on project planning. Hopefully, construction starts in 2027.

The long discussed new refinery in Brownsville is now moving ahead. The first to be built in the U.S. in over 50 years, America First Refinery will lead the project with backing from Indian company Reliance Energy. Groundbreaking is scheduled for this quarter and completion in 2028/9.

Two additional LNG plants adding another 26.5 mtpa have been announced.

Due to the war the global energy supply system has changed and now the world is lining up to come and get Texas energy:

A map of the ships en route to the U.S.:

It’s not only oil but also LNG. With Russian gas cut off and now Middle Eastern, Europe will become even more dependent on U.S. LNG. The below shows stats for 2025 which will only grow in 2026:

Japan, South Korea and other Asian countries, while not as dependent as Europe, will also being increasing their imports of U.S. LNG.

The Texas Gulf Coast is now the global energy hub making it the most important stretch of coastline in the world. Life needs energy and the world is coming to Texas to get it.

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