Pig butchering is a Chinese term for a sophisticated online investment fraud, often done under the guise of an online romance. In Chinese it is the process of fattening a pig before it ends up on the “sha zhu pan” which means “killing pig plate”. It is often part of a fake online romance scam where trust is built through flattery, sharing of photos, etc. Then the “pig” is encouraged to send money or crypto to what turns out to be a fake investment platform.

Several months ago, my then girlfriend learnt about an investment group called BG Wealth, which is led by a Prof. Stephen Beard. She was introduced to it by a friend from the crypto world who told her how phenomenally profitable it was as Prof. Beard had a fail safe method for trading Bitcoin options. When she initially told me about it I said that it sounded like a Ponzi Scheme to me. In her eyes that was probably expected as I am not a believer in crypto especially the 2nd tier coins which she held. That was basically the extent of the conversation.

I didn’t think much of it until a few days later when she told me she had opened an account for herself and for me at BG Wealth. The investments weren’t substantial - $1,500 for me which she had fronted. It was easier to go along to get along so I didn’t raise a fuss. I wasn’t thrilled but thought what the hell there was no downside for me. I told myself that if I managed to double my money I’d withdraw half and send it to her. So it began.

It soon became apparent that BG Wealth was a combination of a Ponzi and a Pyramid scheme. There are individual groups with leaders and the more people they recruit they move up the pyramid level.

And there were rewards for referrals:

The level rewards constantly changed and grew in size which I took as a sign that they were trying desperately to keep the cash coming in and the scheme afloat.

The way BG Wealth works for an individual user is Prof. Beard sends out alpha numeric trading signals several times a day via BonChat, a Hong Kong based messaging app service. Once the signal was received you had to copy and paste the eight digit code into your account which was accessed via a website called DSJEX Exchange. At first the address of the website was fairly constant but changed every week or two. My ex-girlfriend and I were pretty diligent in following the trading signals which came out around noon and early evening. For the first couple of months everything went smoothly. We got our trading signals, pasted them into DSJEX and watched our accounts grow. You never knew if you were buying puts or calls or what your return was until you accessed your account a few hours later and saw what your order actually was and how much you made. According to a tab called trade history, every trade worked and returned in the neighborhood of 60%. As they invested only 1% of your account value per trade the gains were slow and steady. Then one day the trade signal didn’t work and there was a loss. BonChat blew up with outraged posts complaining about what happened and how unfair it was. The Professor quickly sent out a new signal and promised everyone 150% of the normal return. This signal worked and mollified everyone and BonChat returned to the usual posting of pictures of various teams and posts thanking the Professor. Within about ten weeks the money doubled and I withdrew about half and paid my ex back.

The various message boards on BonChat showed that this is a global scheme. There were groups in Africa, Latin America, various Asian countries and the U.S. From the messages and photos you could tell that there are some very poor people involved who managed to pool the $1,000 cost of entry. This money means a lot to them. Though some of these group photos looked AI generated there were enough that looked real. This is a typical group photo:

After the withdrawal I figured I was playing with house money and I’d let it double again and take out another half. That happened last week and I put in the withdrawal request. In the weeks leading up to this, weird things started happening with BG Wealth. The first was an announcement that the DSJEX was going to list on a stock exchange. Which exchange was never said but this announcement was used as a tool to try and lure more people in with higher bonuses for referrals and for climbing the pyramid. There began to appear some messages about delays in withdrawals and then the website addresses began to change more frequently. After a couple of days I checked on my withdrawal request only to see that there had been no progress. I messaged the help desk and was told to be patient.

Things really began to fall apart yesterday and now, as I write this, BG wealth is in total chaos. The links to the trading sites just show an error message that this was a phishing attempt and the site was blocked. Today a message was sent out from Prof. Beard saying that the because of the listing the DSJEX platform was audited. This audit found that people weren’t paying taxes on gains and that everyone had to pay a onetime 12% fee based on the account value by May 6 or their accounts would be shut. Payment had to be made with new money and not taken from accounts because of demands by the regulatory bodies. They also claim that theres was fraudulent activity going on so no more trading signals and no access to accounts until the situation is resolved. BonChat has gone wild with some people claiming it’s all a scam, objecting to the fee and wondering why it can’t just be taken from existing account balances. Others have said that they trust the Prof. and will do what ever he says. While no doubt some of these are AI generated some seems real and is almost cult-like in the adulation of BG Wealth and the Professor. Beard has been very active today telling people that it is for there own good to pay the 12% so the site can return to normal and cautioning them about scams:

Don’t be fooled and go to other “pig butchering” scams stay in this one! But a few hours ago there was a total rug pull - Professor Beard said his BonChat account has been hacked and there is no 12% fee due and don’t pay it! This has caused even more confusion with no one knowing what is going on.

However, during all this their have been messages from people saying they have their life savings tied up in BG Wealth with some even claiming to have hundreds of thousands of dollars in their account. One man posted how if this goes down he will be wiped out and his wife will take his daughter and leave. He followed it up with this:

Seeing a pig or any animal butchered is never a pleasant experience. But animals aren’t in control of their destines but people are and we should know better. From the South Sea Bubble to Charles Ponzi to Bernie Madoff get rich quick schemes always end in tragedy. BG Wealth looks like another one to add to the list.

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