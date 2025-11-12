Bamboo Lounge

Mark Baughan
6h

Great article. A lot of information. But I was surprised to read this paragraph:

"In February 2014 the Maidan Revolution in Ukraine toppled the pro-Russian Yanukovych regime. While there are disputes about the level of OSF involvement in this, most agree that its funding of various opposition groups enabled the revolt. These groups included various NGO’s and media outlets which organized and amplified the push for regime change."

I know you know that Mike Benz says the Maidan Revolution was a $5 billion CIA project. That level of intrigue seems outside the OSF's capabilities, or at least outside its sweet spot (funding elections and political campaigns, etc.).

Anyway, great piece. As a wild guess, Holmes might have said that because Hungary has always been at the threshold separating Europe and the West ("order," for Holmes) from Asia ("tribal chaos"), and as such may be seen as a reliable source of conflict and problems. The Germanic tribes of the 1st-5th centuries came mostly from the Carpathian Basin, which is today Hungary, and in WWI Hungary joined the Central Powers after which it was torn down and used for parts in the Treaty of Trianon, which led to its own long-term problems..

