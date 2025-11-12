“Anytime you see a Hungarian, kick him. He’ll know why.” - Attributed to Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr.

I have no idea why Holmes said that, nor does Grok, or ChatGPT. That is if he even said it, which isn’t confirmed. However, I’m pretty sure this describes what Victor Orban would, if given the chance, do to George Soros and vice versa. I’m also pretty sure why both would know why the other kicked him. Let’s take a look at these two men, and their skirmishes.

George Soros was born György Schwartz in Budapest in 1930. His father, a leading proponent of Esperanto, changed the name to Soros amidst a rise of antisemitism in the mid 1930’s. For those of you unfamiliar with Esperanto, it was developed in the 1880’s to be a politically neutral and easy to understand global language. So easy that almost 150 years later very few know or speak it.

The seminal event of Soro’s upbringing was WWII during which Hungary took a weird path. Though sympathetic to Nazi Germany it remained neutral at the start of the war. Seeing the gains the Germans made and lured by promises of territory, in 1940 it allied with them. Hungarians fought alongside the Nazis when they invaded the Soviet Union and Yugoslavia. In 1944, realizing the war had turned against the Germans, the Hungarians tried to extricate themselves from this alliance. This prompted a German invasion and occupation which ended when the Soviets captured the country in April 1945.

During the Nazi occupation, Soros adopted the name Sandor Kiss to evade arrest and deportation to a concentration camp. Deception and evasiveness became a means of survival. Soros has talked openly about this period in his life and in 1996 in an interview the New Yorker said:

“My father was a hero to me. He bought papers for Jews, hid them, bribed officials… He taught me that in a closed society, survival depends on understanding how the system works and exploiting its weaknesses.”

It is the last part of that statement to keep in mind.

Just before the communists gained full power in 1947, Soros left Hungary for London. In 1956, after graduating from the London School of Economics, he emigrated to the U.S. where he started his Wall St. career. In 1969 he started what would become the Quantum Fund which gained notoriety in 1992 for breaking the link between the Pound and the European Exchange Rate Mechanism earning him over $1bn. This and other market successes created a fortune now estimated at over $7bn.

In 1979 Soros used his market winnings to start what became the Open Society Foundations (OSF). The stated goal of the OSF is:

“We work to build vibrant and tolerant societies whose governments are accountable and open to the participation of all people.”

After the fall of the Soviet Union the OSF became heavily involved in Eastern Europe and the new nations that emerged. According to Grok:

By 1992, Soros had pledged $100 million annually to the region.

From 1989 to 1995, OSI distributed over $350 million in post-Soviet Europe—more than any other private donor at the time.

Programs focused on: Independent media (e.g., funding Gazeta Wyborcza in Poland) University reform (e.g., Central European University founded in 1991) Legal and judicial training Election monitoring and civic education



Interesting enough, this program supported an up-and-coming Hungarian who had been at the forefront of anti-Communism in the country - a young man named Victor Orban. In 1989, he attended Pembroke College at Oxford University courtesy of the OSF.

Born in 1963, Orban grew up in Soviet dominated Hungary. The regime that Orban lived under was relatively liberal compared to the other Soviet states, but the lack of basic freedoms chafed. In 1988 he founded a liberal youth movement which eventually morphed into a political party called Fidsez. In 1990, the first post-Soviet elections were held and Orban was elected a member of parliament and by 1998 he was Prime Minister. In elections held in 2002, amidst a tough economic backdrop and accusations of corruption, Orban lost power.

Starting in the 2000’s the OSF began actively seeking to change governments it viewed as not upholding its principles of openness. The OSF funded NGO’s, political parties and individuals that sought to bring about the changes it desired. This resulted in revolutions in several countries and included the well-known “Color Revolutions”. The most famous of these were the 2003 Rose Revolution in Georgia and the 2004 Orange Revolution in Ukraine. These and the other “Color Revolutions” resulted in pro-Western and liberal governments coming to power.

During his time in opposition, Orban moved Fidsez rightward, and it became more nationalist. When he was re-elected Prime Minister in 2010, he moved quickly to implement policies aligned with this movement. Over the next few years, a slew of laws were passed including the adoption of a new constitution, conservative social policies, media restraints and a flat income tax. These and other legislative initiatives drew the ire of the much of the West for being illiberal and dictatorial in nature. In addition, the foreign policy of the country shifted as Orban engaged more with Russia, China and Turkey instead of the E.U.

As the OSF viewed this array of legislation as against its stated purpose of creating a free and open society, it increased its funding of groups opposed to Orban. It made public statements criticizing these laws and funded both legal suits and international advocacy groups opposed to them. The usual Western media outlets like the NY Times, BBC and the Guardian criticized Orban and started labeling him a dictator.

In February 2014 the Maidan Revolution in Ukraine toppled the pro-Russian Yanukovych regime. While there are disputes about the level of OSF involvement in this, most agree that its funding of various opposition groups enabled the revolt. These groups included various NGO’s and media outlets which organized and amplified the push for regime change.

At some point Orban became aware of the role of NGO’s and specifically OSF had in these uprisings. Not wanting to meet the same fate, in 2014 Orban began a campaign against these organizations which started with police raids on NGO’s offices. In the 2017 the first legislation was passed to rein them in. In 2018, a state led program directly targeting Soros and the OSF was launched. This included a media campaign with ads such as this:

“Let’s not allow Soros to have the last laugh”

In June of that year the “Stop Soros Package” was enacted in response to NGO’s facilitating the movement of illegal immigrants into Hungary. The law had three main parts:

Criminalized facilitation of aiding and abetting illegal immigration including providing legal aid to migrants or helping them them apply for legal protection.

A 25% tax on funding to NGO for migration related activities

Banned NGO’s from working within 8km of the Serbian border (the main transit point for migrants).

After this legislation the OSF relocated its Hungarian operations to Berlin.

In the following years additional legislation has been passed, the most recent in 2025, putting further restrictions on NGO’s. While there are a number of NGO’s still operating in Hungary the scope of their work and influence has been severely limited.

At this point you may be wondering why this Hungarian history? Because the feud between Soros and Orban is a microcosm of the larger issue about the role of NGOs in a country. If the OSF and the NGO’s had been left to operate freely in Hungary it is likely that Orban would have been toppled in either a “Color Revolution” or lost in a suspect election. If that had happened Hungary would have been a much different country now and almost certainly not for the better. Had Orban lost the “Stop Soros Package” would have been repealed and like other E.U. countries, Hungary would now have a large population of Muslim immigrants and refugees fleeing the war in next door Ukraine.

Though Hungary has adopted a number of initiatives conforming with E.U. green energy policies it retained it’s nuclear capacity and has the lowest energy prices in Europe. It has also enacted a number of tax and fiscal policies which make it one of the lowest priced places in the E.U. to do business. A number of German companies like BMW and Volkswagen have been relocating plants to Hungary to take advantage of this and the low energy prices. Again, it is unlikely that this would be the case had Orban and his nationalist agenda been waylaid by by the OSF and NGO’s funded by Soros.

With the return of Trump, the influence of NGOs and their funding through USAID came to the fore. Fraud and wasteful spending on such things as a DEI musical in Ireland, support for poppy cultivation in Afghanistan and transgender Colombian opera was rampant. On Nov. 1st. the agency was closed. But this doesn’t stop the activities of privately funded NGOs like the OSF. And the role of Soros and other NGOs in the U.S. is becoming a major issue amid allegations that they give money to groups like Antifa and others engaging in political violence.

As noted above in a quote above, Soros likes to find weaknesses in systems and exploit them. One area he has succeeded is in funding the election campaigns of ultra-liberal attorney generals in a number of major U.S. cities. Their victories have resulted in increased crime and violence in all these areas. Evidence is also emerging that Soros funding paid for groups that look to have engaged in voter fraud during the 2020 election. This link to an post of X by Data Republican lays out the case:

Soros Funded Election Fraud?

If these allegations prove true, there will be a clamor to curtail the actions of Soros backed and other NGOs operating in the U.S. The success Orban has had in reining in Hungarian NGOs has drawn praise from President Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and Vivek Ramaswamy. The Orban solution would surely be ruled unconstitutional, but Trump will surely be looking for ways he can kick Soros the Hungarian. Orban, having metaphorically already done so, will likely be willing to help.

