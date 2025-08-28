When 1 + 1 = 3
The Acquisition of Advent Bioservices Ltd. by NWBO Creates the World's First Vertically Integrated Dendritic Cell Vaccine Manufacturer
Yesterday Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO) announced their acquisition of Advent Bioservices Ltd. Advent was 100% owned by Linda Powers the CEO of NWBO who appears to have sold it to NWBO shareholders for a song. Though not detailing a specific price for the acquisition, the announcement of the deal states that it will be for £1.4 million ($1.9 million)…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bamboo Lounge to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.