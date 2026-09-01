“I’ve been cheated

Been mistreated

When will I be loved?

I’ve been pushed ‘round

I’ve been put down

When will I be loved?”

Phil Everly

Moderna (MRNA) made headlines a few weeks when on August 19th it announced the success of its Phase 3 trial for its’ mRNA cancer vaccine. The treatment, mRNA-4157/V940, when combined with Merck’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for high-risk melanoma showed improved recurrence-free survival and improved distant metastasis-free survival. The companies described the benefits as statistically significant and clinically meaningful but did not release specific percentages or full data at the time of the announcement. The news sent MRNA’s stock up like a SpaceX rocket and at one point that day the price was up over 170%. Some said the announcement read more like a press release. It was short of many of the details that usually accompany announcements of trial results including things like adverse events, hazard ratios, or Kaplan-Meier survival curves. Regardless, for the week, the market capitalization of Moderna increased over $33 billion.

Shareholders of Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO), like me, were left shaking their heads in disbelief. NWBO has a market capitalization of around $300 million, so the MRNA increase in stock price for the week was the equivalent of over 100 NWBO’s. Yet NWBO has a successful Phase 3 trial for its cancer vaccine DCVax-L and is much further along in the approval process then the MRNA vaccine. The stock price of NWBO fell about 60% the day it announced its statistically significant DCVax-L trial results and did not experience the big increase that its stock price that usually accompanies the announcement good data. NWBO has also been the target of market manipulation and countless attacks made by an array of people on various social media. In short, NWBO and its shareholders, have been cheated, mistreated, pushed ‘round and pulled down. What will it take for NWBO to be loved by this market? Let’s look at what needs to happen.

Approval of DCVax-L - The Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) was submitted to the MHRA almost 1,000 days ago. That it has not yet been approved even as the U.K. has allowed the compassionate care use of DCVax-L for a number of years is mystifying. Once approved several of the following issues can then addressed. Improved Balance Sheet - With MAA the company will become revenue generating. If approval came sometime before year-end 2026 and with the manufacturing infrastructure already currently in place, it could have revenue easily exceeding $100mn in 2027. That would go a long way to repairing the balance sheet and providing funding for additional trials and expansion of manufacturing facilities. Partnerships - NWBO has neither the management depth nor the capital to build-out a global biotech company. The way forward, which management has previously discussed, is through a franchise method. This is what makes NWBO’s announcement of its first non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliance Company (SPIMACO) so important. A finalized Saudi deal would be a validation of this global franchise approach and would likely act as a template for other countries. Hopefully, management can consummate an agreement with SPIMACO soon, which would likely lead to rapid DCVax-L approval by the Saudi FDA. FDA Submission - Most observers think that after the UK approves DCVax-L that several other countries like Canada, Australia and Singapore will soon follow. While that is well and good, the white whale of regulatory agencies is the FDA. A submission under the FDA Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher (CNPV) would likely mean a decision within 30-60 days, especially with an MAA from the UK already in hand. Given the deadliness of GBM and the excellent safety profile of DCVax-L one could hope that the approval process would be short and sweet. Uplisting - NWBO is listed on the OTC Markets OTCQB which in and of itself is problematic and most large institutional investors cannot invest in stocks listed on this market. Additionally, as it trades well below $1 many funds cannot hold penny stocks such as NWBO. Approval would cause the price to appreciate sharply but probably not to the $4 a share that both NASDAQ and NYSE American require. So, there may be a need for a reverse split which if accompanied by news of a major institutional investor taking a stake would be very positive for the stock price and not the disaster so many retail investors fear. Buy Me A Coffee Additional Trials - DCVax has the potential to be a platform for the treatment of all solid tumor cancers but to prove this, additional trials need to be run. NICE Approval - National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) is the U.K. body that decides if the National Health Service should pay for a medicine and if so how much. If NICE approval was to accompany or follow shortly after MHRA approval, then NWBO would have a guaranteed revenue stream. This would allow financial analysts to more easily create financial models. It would also enable the company to either borrow against or sell part of the revenue stream in a royalty deal. Wall St. Analysts - There is no analyst coverage of NWBO by any Wall St. firm and NWBO is an unknown entity to most institutional and other investors. There is coverage by a small German based company called First Berlin, but this firm doesn’t have substantial reach into the U.S. Wall Street coverage, however, is unlikely to start until an MAA is granted. Press - If NWBO flew any lower under the press’s radar screen you’d need sonar to detect it. CEO Linda Powers has purposely, and to the dismay of many shareholders, kept the company out of the limelight. U.K. approval will hopefully change this and the company will have more interactions with the financial media, analysts and investors. Court Case - Last but not least NWBO is currently suing six market makers, including Citadel and Virtu, for stock manipulation. The case was first filed on December 1, 2022, and is currently in its discovery phase. The court official handling the case is Magistrate Judge Stein in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) in New York City, who is expected to rule shortly on defendant’s motion to not turn over the algorithms they allegedly used to trade NWBO. If Judge Stein were to rule that the defendants have to turn the algorithms over, it is very likely they would prefer to settle the case with NWBO rather than do so. This would further boost NWBO’s balance sheet.

NWBO and its shareholders need some love. MHRA approval is the key to unlock the above ten listed issues that would make all of us feel less cheated, mistreated, pushed down and pushed ‘round.

The author is a shareholder of NWBO. I am not a financial adviser. This is not financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell NWBO stock and should not be interpreted as such. I have not received compensation of any type from the company or any related party for this article.

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